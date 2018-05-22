Fuse Acquires ‘Mindy Project’ Episodes

Fuse will debut The Mindy Project starting June 1, the cable network kicking things off with a “Mindy’s All-Stars” marathon from 5 to 11 p.m. ET that day. Seasons 1-5, comprising 107 episodes, will be added to Fuse’s schedule.

Fuse will start season six of The Mindy Project September 12, the show's linear TV premiere.

Fuse plans to heavily promote new shows during Mindy Project, including Complex x Fuse, which premieres June 13, and the originals The Hollywood Puppet Show and Hip-Hop Houdini, which debut July 17.

The Mindy Project was created by, and stars, Mindy Kaling as an OB/GYN trying to figure out her romantic life. It aired for three seasons on Fox and then three more on Hulu, before wrapping this past fall. Chris Messina, Ike Barinholtz and Xosha Roquemore are also in the cast.

Music-focused Fuse is focused on adding programming that is attractive to its core audience of multicultural millennials. Recent additions to Fuse’s programming lineup include Scrubs and Malcolm in the Middle, which both feature multicultural actors in prominent roles.

Fuse said 70% of the audience for those two comedies were new viewers, who had not watched the network in the four weeks prior to the series' debuts.