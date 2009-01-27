Funkmaster Flex Returning To Spike TV

Funkmaster Flex is returning to Spike TV as host of a new auto series Fast Machines with Funkmaster Flex. Flex hosted Ride with Funkmaster Flex on the network from 2003-2005, one of its earlier attempts to reach the M18-34 demo after rebranding as Spike.

Flex is a DJ on Hot 97 in New York City and the founder of Team Baurtwell, a custom car club.

Fast Machines will focus on Flex customizing hot rides and classic cars, with celebrity appearances by LL cool J, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, 50 Cent and Terrell Owens, who his getting his own TV show on Spike sister network VH1.

"We knew Flex would find his way back to his true television home, Spike TV, and we are thrilled to have the true undisputed king of car customizations back where he belongs," said Kevin Kay, president, Spike TV, announcing the pickup.

Fast Machines with Funkmaster Flex will premiere on Spike Sunday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. as part of the network's auto themed Sunday "ThePowerBlock."