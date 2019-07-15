‘Fungies!’ Get Greenlight From Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network said it gave the greenlight to an original animated series The Fungies!.

The AT&T-owned channel also picked up a third season of Craig of the Creek and a second season of Victor and Valentino.

All three shows are produced by Cartoon Network studios.

The Fungies! is created by Stephen Neary. It is a prehistoric comedy about a town inhabited by mushrooms.

The series was developed as part of Cartoon Network Studios’ International Artists program. It is expected to have its debut next year.