‘Fungies!’ Get Greenlight From Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network said it gave the greenlight to an original animated series The Fungies!.
The AT&T-owned channel also picked up a third season of Craig of the Creek and a second season of Victor and Valentino.
All three shows are produced by Cartoon Network studios.
The Fungies! is created by Stephen Neary. It is a prehistoric comedy about a town inhabited by mushrooms.
The series was developed as part of Cartoon Network Studios’ International Artists program. It is expected to have its debut next year.
