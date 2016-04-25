Fullscreen, Bret Easton Ellis Partner on ‘The Deleted’

Fullscreen announced Monday author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis will make his directorial debut with The Deleted, a series for Fullscreen’s soon to be launched (April 26) SVOD service.

The thriller follows the disappearance of three seemingly unrelated people in Los Angeles, stirring up unease among a group of twenty-year-olds.

New musical American Psycho, based on a novel by Ellis, opened April 21 on Broadway.

Fullscreen also announced it will offer daily sketch show Party in the Back, which will feature Twaimz, Josh Leyva, Rachel Scanlon and Brandon Armstrong.