Fuller Named ‘Star Trek’ Co-Creator, EP

Bryan Fuller, who launched his TV career writing for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager, returns to the franchise as co-creator and executive producer of the new Star Trek series produced by CBS Television Studios.

Fuller was recently executive producer on NBC’s Hannibal. His TV credits also include creating Dead Like Me and Pushing Daisies, and producing on Heroes.

Star Trek will launch with a preview on CBS in early 2017; the preview and all other episodes will then reside on the SVOD service CBS All Access.

“Before seeing a frame of the television series, the Star Trek universe lit my imagination on fire,” said Fuller. “It is without exaggeration a dream come true to be crafting a brand new iteration of Star Trek with fellow franchise alum Alex Kurtzman and boldly going where no Star Trek series has gone before.”

Alex Kurtzman, who co-wrote and produced the films Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, is also executive producer, as is Heather Kadin.

“When we began discussions about the series returning to television, we immediately knew that Bryan Fuller would be the ideal person to work alongside Alex Kurtzman to create a fresh and authentic take on this classic and timeless series,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Bryan is not only an extremely gifted writer, but a genuine fan of Star Trek. Having someone at the helm with his gravitas who also understands and appreciates the significance of the franchise and the worldwide fan base was essential to us.”