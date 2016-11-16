‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Shifts to Wednesdays

TBS has renewed Full Frontal with Samantha Bee for a second season. It will move to Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m., from its current Mondays perch, starting Jan. 11. The show is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Jo Miller, Miles Kahn and Tony Hernandez.

“Of course we're picking up the show," said Thom Hinkle, senior VP of original programming for TBS. "In less than a year, Sam has become one of the most talked-about personalities in all of television and Full Frontal's audience continues to grow. We're so lucky to have Sam and her Emmy-nominated team, led by the brilliant Jo Miller, as part of the TBS family.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee premiered in February and reaches an average of 3.3 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms, according to TBS. The show has focused intently on the presidential election and politics, with Bee a vociferous critic of President-elect Donald Trump. Bee sat with President Obama Oct. 31.

Bee was formerly a correspondent on The Daily Show.

”I am only sorry that this renewal leaves me unavailable for a cabinet position in the new administration," Bee said. "I will, however, be available to host the White House Correspondents Dinner, seeing as I already bought the dress."