Fugelsang to Host Week-in-Review Series for Current TV
Current TV announced that comedian John Fugelsang, who will
premiere his own nightly series later this year, will in addition host a
week-in-review series.
John Fugelsang: So That Happened will air from 6-9
p.m. on Fridays, beginning Oct. 5, that will see Fugelsang comment on the
week's events in news, pop culture, politics and the Web. Mystery Science
Theater 3000's Frank Conniff will serve as head writer and appear regularly
on the show.
During this summer's TCA Press Tour, Current announced that Fugelsangwas developing a primetime series for the network. He has been a guest host
and commentator for Current.
