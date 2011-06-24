Fuel TV Renews 'Moto' Docu-Series

Fox Sports' Fuel TV has given a

third-season renewal to its original documentary series, The Moto: Inside The Outdoors.

The show returns Saturday, Sept.

10, at 5 p.m. before moving to its regular time period of Monday at 9:30. Fuel has committed to a dozen episodes, its largest

flight to date.

The half-hour series is produced

by motocross producer Troy Adamatis.