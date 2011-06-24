Fuel TV Renews 'Moto' Docu-Series
Fox Sports' Fuel TV has given a
third-season renewal to its original documentary series, The Moto: Inside The Outdoors.
The show returns Saturday, Sept.
10, at 5 p.m. before moving to its regular time period of Monday at 9:30. Fuel has committed to a dozen episodes, its largest
flight to date.
The half-hour series is produced
by motocross producer Troy Adamatis.
