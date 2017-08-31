fuboTV Teams With Nielsen Unit for Targeted Advertising

fuboTV, the sports-oriented OTT TV service, will enable targeted/addressable advertising using Nielsen Marketing Cloud’s Data Management Platform (Nielsen DMP).

Related: fuboTV Lights Up CBS Feeds

They said Nielsen DMP will provide fuboTV with consumer analytics around its subscriber base, as well as advanced audience segmentation, modeling and targeting. In turn, advertisers will be able to custom-segment and reach fuboTV’s network audiences across more than 70 regional and national sports, entertainment, news and information channels in the U.S., they added.



For more, go to multichannel.com.