fuboTV Lights Up CBS Feeds

Executing on a distribution deal with CBS Corp. announced in June, fuboTV, the sports-oriented virtual MVPD, said it has begun to offer CBS content, including local CBS stations in select markets.



Related: fuboTV, CBS Notch Live TV Streaming Deal



fuboTV has also opened up access to CBS Sports Network, Pop, CBSN, as well as certain CBS shows via VOD, and is enabling TV Everywhere authentication on the CBS App and at CBS.com.



That content is part of Fubo Premier, a flagship tier that is currently selling for the introductory price of $34.99 per month.



For more, go to multichannel.com.