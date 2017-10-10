fuboTV Surpasses 100K Subs

fuboTV, the sports-heavy OTT TV provider, said it surpassed the 100,000 subscriber mark in September.



The milestone comes about eight months after fuboTV introduced the beta version of a flagship “Premier” package, which today is being sold for $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month thereafter (except in the New York area, where it's $44.99 per month thereafter for a package that includes MSG and MSG+) under a new, recently announced pricing structure.



In July 2016, when fuboTV was still marketing a much smaller, soccer-focused package of channels for $9.99 per month, the provider said it had surpassed 70,000 subscribers. This is the first time fuboTV has announced sub figures since launching its new, larger package.



Though 100,000 is a nice round number, fuboTV’s sub base trails other virtual MVPDs, including DirecTV Now, which ended Q2 with about 500,000 subscribers.



