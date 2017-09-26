fuboTV Adds MSG Networks

fuboTV, the sports-focused virtual MVPD, said it has inked a multi-year deal with MSG Networks that will result in regional carriage via its flagship tier, Fubo Premier.



fuboTV’s carriage deal with MSG Networks, the first for a live streaming OTT service, includes access to MSG’s regional sports networks, MSG and MSG+, and comes ahead of the NBA and NHL seasons.



fuboTV said it will carry the MSG Networks throughout their regional footprint, including the greater New York City metro area and all of New York State.



fuboTV subscribers in the region will be able to tune into MSG Networks’ live coverage of 10 New York-area pro sports teams: the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, New York Liberty, New York Red Bulls and the Westchester Knicks, plus team coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.



