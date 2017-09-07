fuboTV Adds NFL Network, NFL RedZone

fuboTV, the sports-focused virtual MVPD, said it has inked deals to carry the NFL Network and NFL RedZone service as the pro football league heads into the regular season Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs visit reigning Super Bowl champion, the New England Patriots.

NFL Network joins Fubo Premier, fuboTV’s base package that is currently selling for the promotional price of $34.99 per month.

Meanwhile, NFL RedZone, the live look-in channel that appears on Sundays during the league’s regular season, is being added to a relaunched version of fuboTV’s Sports Plus package, which sells for $8.99 per month and includes 14 other sports channels.



