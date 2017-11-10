fuboTV Gets NESN

fuboTV is set to broaden its sports lineup in the Northeast with the coming addition of NESN, the regional sports net that serves as the TV home to teams such as the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins.



fuboTV, a virtual MVPD that delivers its service over-the-top, said it will add NESN in the “coming days” to its baseline Fubo Premier package in the network’s regional footprint, which includes Connecticut (except for Fairfield County), Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.



In those markets, fuboTV is selling Fubo Premiere to new subscribers for $19.99 for the first two months, and $44.99 per month thereafter.



NESN also offers live regional college sports coverage, including ACC football and basketball, and college hockey.



fuboTV noted that subs will be able to record NESN action on the service’s cloud DVR and have access to a Lookback capability that features recently-aired NESN programming.



Later, fuboTV subs will also be allowed to use their credentials to access NESN on the NESNgo website and apps, and access NESN content on fuboTV’s VOD platform.



fuboTV announced last month that it had surpassed 100,000 subscribers.



