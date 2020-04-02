FuboTV Emerges After Combining with FaceBank

FuboTV and FaceBank Group said they completed their merger agreement and that the combined company will be called fuboTV.

FuboTV will be based in New York, effective Thursday, and David Gandler, who ran fuboTV will be the new firm’s CEO.

“With today’s closing, fuboTV is well-positioned to redefine the virtual MVPD space," Gandler said. "Technology-driven cable TV replacement services are more important than ever, especially at this time when people are staying safe at home watching television for needed information, entertainment and escape.”

FuboTV intends to continue its global expansion with FaceBank’s Nexway AG, a global e-commerce and payment platform. FuboTV has committed to global expansion and in 2018 entered Europe with its launch in Spain.

“Today’s closing creates a tech-driven IP company and, for consumers, the ability to enjoy content through a dynamic user interface and delivery platform that supports their rapidly evolving practices of content consumption,” added FaceBank founder John Textor.