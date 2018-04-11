fuboTV Adds Sports Illustrated TV

fuboTV, the sports-oriented OTT TV service, said it has added Sports Illustrated TV (SI TV) to its “Sports Plus” package.

fuboTV, which said it had more than 100,000 subs last fall, said the deal makes it the first MVPD to carry SI’s new OTT offering, which is also offered through Amazon Channels, which offers SI TV for $4.99 per month.

SI TV, launched in November 2017, offers original weekly studio shows such as The Crossover, Planet Fútbol, and The Line, as well as a library of movies, documentaries and other TV show.

As an add-on to Fubo Premier, fuboTV’s base package, Sports Plus features more than 15 channels, including NFL Red Zone, six Pac-12 Networks regional nets, three Fox College Sports channels, GolTV, TyC Sports, Fight Network and FNTSY Sports Network, for an additional $8.99 per month.

“The opportunity to expand our distribution for the first time to linear TV with premier provider fuboTV is an incredible moment for our network,” Josh Oshinsky, head of programming for SI TV at Meredith Corporation, said in a statement. “Now even more TV-watching sports lovers will have access to content that has Sports Illustrated’s unparalleled storytelling, perspective and access. From original documentaries to studio shows to beloved sports-related acquired movies and shows, fuboTV’s subscribers can rely on SI TV for the most compelling sports stories, interviews, analysis and entertainment.”