fuboTV Adds Pac-12 Network to Base Package
fuboTV, the sports-oriented virtual MVPD, is getting more sports as the college football season heads into full-swing this week.
As part of a multi-year partnership announced Thursday, the Pac-12 Network has been added to Fubo Premier, fuboTV’s base package (being sold today for a promo price of $34.99 per month), and six Pac-12 Networks regional channels to its Sports Plus add-on package.
Sports Plus, which costs $5.99 per month on top of Fubo Premier, features 14 channels: GolTV Spanish, GolTV English, TyC Sports, Fight Network, FNTSY Sports Network, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Los Angeles, FOX College Sports Atlantic, FOX College Sports Central, and FOX College Sports Pacific.
