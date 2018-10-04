fuboTV Adds NBA League Pass

Continuing to bolster its NBA coverage ahead of the 2018-19 season, fuboTV announced the addition of NBA League Pass.

The service, which shows nearly 1,000 pro hoops games a year outside of the user's market, is available as a $28.99 add-on. It's the same price you'd pay if you ordered the service a la carte, or got it through another pay TV provider.

Existing fuboTV customers can get NBA League Pass right now, while new customers have to wait until Oct. 17.

Start-up virtual MVPD service fuboTV markets itself on its access to sports, despite the lack of a Disney deal for the pricey ESPN.

It has regional sports network deals with MSG, YES, and several NBC and Fox RSNs. And the recent deal with Turner Networks and the acquisition of TNT expands its national league coverage.