FuboTV Adds 13 Local Stations to OTT Lineup
FuboTV said it has added 13 additional local stations to its streaming lineup.
With the additions, FuboTV offers users 499 local channels and can bring a top broadcast network to 94% of U.S. households.
The newly added stations are KSCC, the Fox affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas; WLTZ, the NBC affiliate in Columbus, Ga., plus 11 CBS affiliates: KOIN, Portland, Ore.; WNCN, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; WSPA, Greenville-Ashville, S.C.; KLAS, Las Vegas; WIAT, Birmingham, Ala.; KRQE-DT, Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.; WPRI, Providence, R.I.; WIVB-TV, Buffalo; KGPE, Fresno, Calif.; WYOU, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.; and WKRG, Mobile, Ala.
FuboTV says it delivers Fox to 94% of U.S. households, CBS to 77% of households and NBC to 76% of households.
It also brings Telemundo to 86% of U.S. Hispanic households.
