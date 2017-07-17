fuboTV Adds Fusion to Live Streaming Service

Streaming service fuboTV said it was adding Fusion TV to its entry-level fubo Premier bundle.

Fubo, which emphasizes sports programming, charges an introductory rate of $34.99 for that tier.

Fusion is owned by Univision Communications.

“Our audience craves enriching programming that shares their curiosity, sharpness, and passion and we’re excited to further satisfy that appetite by making Fusion TV available to fuboTV’s customers whenever and wherever they choose to watch,” said Daniel Eilemberg, president and chief content officer of Fusion TV.

Univision’s Univision, UniMás, UDN, Galavisión and El Rey Network are also carried on fubo Premier.