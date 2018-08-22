FuboTV Adds Turner Nets to OTT Streaming Service

FuboTV is adding Turner’s brands to its streaming video service, effective today.

FuboTV has emphasized sports, and Turner’s networks offer NBA and NCAA basketball, Major League Baseball, PGA Golf, UEFA Champions League soccer and the esports eLeague.

Turner’s TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, TCM and HLN are also being added to the FuboTV subscription package, which costs $39.99 for the first month and $44.99 per month afterwards, similar to the starting price for other virtual multichannel video programming distributors such as Hulu and YouTube TV.

“With today’s launches, fuboTV is hands down the best choice for fans to stream the live sports, entertainment and news programming they demand,” said Ben Grad, fuboTV head of content strategy and acquisition. “Adding Turner Sports’ world-class programming builds upon our heritage in soccer while expanding our strong sports offering with more MLB, NBA, PGA and college sports. Plus, the addition of Turner’s iconic news, entertainment and kids brands will continue to drive engagement with viewers, while reinforcing our commitment to offering a premium, high quality cable replacement.”

Turner's Boomerang and CNN International are being added to fubo Extra, the company’s 90-plus channel tier that is now available at $44.99 for the first month, and $49.99 a month afterwards. Extra includes the complete fubo lineup plus more than a dozen additional premier channels. Additionally, CNN en Español has been added to fubo Latino.

Turner’s decision to be distributed by fuboTV comes as it is ramping up its own over the top service, Bleacher Report Live. Turner’s new parent company, AT&T sees building a large scale direct-to-consumer business as an important part of its strategy.