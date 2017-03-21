FTTH Rebrands as Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber to the Home Council has rebranded as the Fiber Broadband Association.

The FTTH Connect conference in Orlando in June 2017 has also been rebranded “Fiber Connect."

Its new charter is "accelerating the connected future" and is a way to untether the group from the strictly "home" brand given that its members are building out fiber nets to businesses as well as consumers.

"The updated brand is a continuation of the association’s effort to reflect how the marketplace is no longer defined by silos of the past. While still totally committed to fiber to the home, the association and its members know that fiber optic Internet access has moved to the business and beyond," the group said.