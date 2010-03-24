FTC to Review Data Collection Requirements For Services Aimed at Kids Online

The Federal Trade Commission has launched a review of its

requirements for Web site operators aiming services at kids under 13 or

collecting data from them.

The FTC announced Wednesday (March 24) a review of its rules

implementing the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The Bush FTC

reviewed the 2000 rule back in 2005 and decided it didn't need any updating.

But the current FTC "believes that changes to the

online environment over the past five years, including children's increasing

use of mobile technology to access the Internet, warrant reexamining the rule."

In a request for comment on the rule, the commission is

posing a series of questions that suggest it may see a need for updating for

the digital age. The FCC is currently undertaking a review of its rules on kids

TV and TV-related online content to identify any digital-age fixes that may be

necessary.

"Children's media, privacy and consumer groups have

told the FTC they must ensure COPPA continues to safeguard privacy for those

under 13 years of age," says Jeff Chester of the Center for Digital

Democracy. "The agency must bring its regulations on COPPA up to date,

including specifically prohibiting the use of cookies and other techniques that

track, profile and target kids on children's commercial sites."

We have asked the FTC to address Project Canoe and other new

forms of TV based-data collection," he says, noting that the first

question the FTC raises is about the impact of gaming and interactive media.

"Protecting children's privacy online has enjoyed the support of both

parties. We expect that will continue, in Congress and the FTC.

Among the questions the FTC wants the public's help in

answering:

"What implications for COPPA enforcement are raised by

mobile communications, interactive television, interactive gaming, or other

similar interactive media?"

"Whether operators have the ability to contact specific

individuals using information collected from children online, such as

persistent IP addresses, mobile geolocation data, or information collected in

connection with behavioral advertising, and whether the Rule's definition of

"personal information" should be expanded accordingly.

"Whether there are additional technological methods to

obtain verifiable parental consent that should be added to the COPPA Rule, and

whether any of the methods currently included should be removed."

"Whether parents are exercising their right under the rule

to review or delete personal information collected from their children, and

what challenges operators face in authenticating parents."

"Whether the Rule's process for FTC approval of self-regulatory guidelines

- known as safe harbor programs - has enhanced compliance, and whether the

criteria for FTC approval and oversight of the guidelines should be modified in

any way."