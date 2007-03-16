FSN Taps Jeff Krolik To Head Operations of RSNs

FSN has named Jeff Krolik executive vice president of Fox Sports Regional Networks.

In the role, he will oversee day-to-day operations for FSN’s regional sports networks.

He relocates to FSN’s Los Angeles offices after serving as senior vice president and general manager of FSN Bay Area, where he has worked since 1995. Prior to that, he was vice president of HBO International.

Krolik will report to FSN Networks president Randy Freer .