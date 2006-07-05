FSN To Give MLB Red-Carpet Treatment

For the second consecutive year, Fox Sports Net (FSN) will broadcast a red-carpet show before next Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

FSN’s All-Star Game Red Carpet Special will air July 11 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, one hour before Fox Sports picks up coverage of the game itself.

It will be hosted by Chris Rose and Rob Dibble from FSN’s Best Damn Sports Show Period. Best Damn correspondent Leeann Tweeden and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Kevin Millar round out the on-air team.

The show will catch the live entrance of all the players, who will arrive via Chevrolet Avalanches down a 1,840-foot red carpet outside of Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

It will be directed by San Francisco Giants veteran director Jim Lynch, executive-produced by Best Damn’s John Entz and overseen by George Greenberg, FSN’s executive VP of programming and production.