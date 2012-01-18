FSMG Taps Michael Bloom to Head New Original Programming Division

Fox

Sports Media Group announced Wednesday that it has named Michael Bloom

as senior VP of the newly established original programming division.

Bloom

will be responsible for creating and developing new, original

programming for all FSMG networks, with his initial focus on SPEED, Fox

Soccer and Fuel TV.

"Michael's

long, successful track record of creating, developing and producing

shows for a number of top networks makes him an ideal choice to head our

new original programming division," said Eric Shanks, co-president and

COO, FSMG. "We expect all FSMG networks to benefit from his creativity,

enthusiasm and fresh perspective."

Bloom

comes to FSMG from AMC, where he helped set up the network's

non-fiction programming department. Bloom has also produced series for

MTV, VH1, A&E, MTV2, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, The CW,

CBS and ESPN.

"It

is a thrill for me to join the Fox Sports Media Group, one of the great

brands in all of television," said Bloom. "I look forward to working

with all of the tremendously creative staffs at each of these networks

to help them build on their success and elevate them to greater

heights."