FSMG Taps Michael Bloom to Head New Original Programming Division
Fox
Sports Media Group announced Wednesday that it has named Michael Bloom
as senior VP of the newly established original programming division.
Bloom
will be responsible for creating and developing new, original
programming for all FSMG networks, with his initial focus on SPEED, Fox
Soccer and Fuel TV.
"Michael's
long, successful track record of creating, developing and producing
shows for a number of top networks makes him an ideal choice to head our
new original programming division," said Eric Shanks, co-president and
COO, FSMG. "We expect all FSMG networks to benefit from his creativity,
enthusiasm and fresh perspective."
Bloom
comes to FSMG from AMC, where he helped set up the network's
non-fiction programming department. Bloom has also produced series for
MTV, VH1, A&E, MTV2, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, The CW,
CBS and ESPN.
"It
is a thrill for me to join the Fox Sports Media Group, one of the great
brands in all of television," said Bloom. "I look forward to working
with all of the tremendously creative staffs at each of these networks
to help them build on their success and elevate them to greater
heights."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.