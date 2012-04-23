FSMG Reaches Multiyear Deal With Golden Boy Promotions

Fox Sports Media Group has struck a multiyear, multimedia deal with Golden Boy Promotions to air live boxing.

Fights will air on Fox Deportes, Fuel TV and Fox's regional sports networks.

During

the first year of the partnership, Fox Deportes is scheduled to air a

total of 44 live events from both the United States and Mexico. For the

following years of the agreement, the network will air 36 events. In

addition, FSMG networks gain access to classic fights from the Golden

Boy fight library.

Golden

Boy Promotions, owned by former boxing champion Oscar de la Hoya, is

the first Hispanic-owned boxing promotional company in America doing

business domestically and internationally.

"Led

by the incomparable Oscar de la Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions has

developed a great reputation over the last few years for putting

together very exciting cards," said Bill Wanger, executive VP,

programming & research, FSMG. "It's great that we've been able to

establish what we hope will be a fruitful relationship that benefits

multiple networks within the Fox Sports Media Group for years to come."

"We

are excited about our new partnership with Fox Sports Media Group,"

added de la Hoya. "This is another step in ensuring that fight fans

around the world don't miss out on any of the great boxing action we

present, both in the United States and Mexico. It's a very important

move towards increasing viewership and knowledge of our great sport. We

are thrilled about this new partnership."

The

first U.S. event is scheduled for Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET from The

Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, featuring Daniel

Ponce De Leon facing off against Eduardo Lazcana for the WBC USNBC Super

Featherweight title.