FSMG Names David Neal Coordinating Producer of Super Bowl XLVIII

Fox Sports Media Group has named David Neal coordinating

producer for the company's coverage of Super Bowl XLVIII.





In this newly-created position, Neal will manage all live

programming broadcast by Fox Sports: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports' regional

networks, FSMG digital platforms and all other national and international News

Corp. assets.





Super Bowl XLVIII will air on Fox o Feb. 2, 2014, from

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.





"We have no doubt that the volume of programming

we and other News Corp entities plan from New York and New Jersey in the week

leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII is going to be massive, and orchestrating the

efforts for all these assets in advance of the biggest television event in

history is an Olympian task that very few are qualified to do," said Eric

Shanks, copresident and COO, FSMG. "Fortunately, once we realized this, we

didn't have to look any further than down the hall to find the ideal person for

the job, and everyone at FSMG is thrilled to have David at the helm."





Neal joined FSMG in September as executive producer of its upcoming World Cup

coverage, and since then has also been named executive producer of FSMG's

CONCACAF Gold Cup coverage this summer. Before joining FSMG, Neal spent over 30

years at NBC Sports and the Olympics overseeing coverage of several Winter and

Summer Olympic Games, NBA Finals, World Series, and Super Bowl pregame shows.