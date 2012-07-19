FSMG Creates New Documentary Franchise

Fox Sports Media Group announced Thursday the creation of a new documentary franchise, Being.

Being will take viewers behind the scenes and provide in-depth access to players, coaches and teams. FSMG said the purpose of the films to ask the question:

"What is it like to be you?" The first series, Being: Liverpool will debut in September (it was orginally Our Liverpool: Never Walk Alone, but has since been enveloped into the Being franchise).

"The Being franchise is the next level of nonfiction storytelling, where we look forward, not back, and the stories unfold in front of you. We intend to provide fans a connection that humanizes sports heroes and institutions in a fresh and unique way," said Eric Shanks,

FSMG president and co-COO. "Using brilliant cinematography and presentation, Being has a unique and distinctive visual style which takes its lead from everything Fox Sports has done since its inception, calling on its signature, brand-defining attitude."