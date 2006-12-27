Trending

FSI Ups Ed Derse to VP, Interactive Media

Fox Sports International (FSI) has promoted Ed Derse to VP of interactive media.

In the new role, Derse takes over general management and operations of FSI’s interactive and new-media platforms, including Internet, broadband, IPTV and wireless.

He will also oversee integration of his properties across FSI’s television network production, marketing and ad sales operations.

A News Corp. employee since 2000, Derse was formerly FSI’s director of interactive media. He reports to FSI Executive VP and General Manager David Sternberg.