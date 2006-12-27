FSI Ups Ed Derse to VP, Interactive Media
By Ben Grossman
Fox Sports International (FSI) has promoted Ed Derse to VP of interactive media.
In the new role, Derse takes over general management and operations of FSI’s interactive and new-media platforms, including Internet, broadband, IPTV and wireless.
He will also oversee integration of his properties across FSI’s television network production, marketing and ad sales operations.
A News Corp. employee since 2000, Derse was formerly FSI’s director of interactive media. He reports to FSI Executive VP and General Manager David Sternberg.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.