FS1 Laces Up for Premier Boxing Champions Telecasts
Fox Sports is the latest entity to step into the ring to distribute Premier Boxing Champions live fights beginning in September.
Fox Sport 1 will distribute 21 PBC-promoted fight cards through June as part of its Toe-To-Toe Tuesdays boxing series, the company said. The series will launch Sept. 8 with a card featuring welterweights Austin Trout against Joey Hernandez and a junior featherweight fight between Jorge Lara and Jesus Rojas.
“We’ve been invested in boxing as a cornerstone property since launching FOX Sports 1.”
