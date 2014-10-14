FS1 Drives New Nielsen Mark with Cards-Giants

The Cardinals’ late-inning, long-ball dramatics helped Fox Sports 1 ring up the most-watched telecast in its history on Sunday night.

FS1 averaged 4.37 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, with its exclusive coverage of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series in which the Redbirds knotted their battle with the San Francisco Giants at a contest apiece.

The delivery eclipsed the 14-month-old network’s previous high-water Nielsen mark of 3.92 million viewers for its coverage of the Giants’ National League Division Series-clincher versus the Washington Nationals on Oct. 7.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.