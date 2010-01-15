‘Frontline' Postpones "Dancing Boys of Afghanistan" Film

Executives at Frontline have postponed

the premiere of The Dancing Boys of Afghanistan due to concerns over

safety of one of the boys featured in the film.

The documentary details the ancient Afghan custom of

"Bacha Bereesh," which literally means "beardless boys,"

who are trained to dance and sing for male audiences. The boys are sold to

wealthy patrons and former warlords who keep them as concubines. Islamic

clerics are outraged by the practice, and have ordered the

authorities to crack down.

Afghan journalist Najibullah Quraishi infiltrated a sexual

exploitation ring in Northern Afghanistan,

talking with several boys and their "masters" and also documenting

how the Afghan authorities responsible for protecting the boys are often

complicit in their continued enslavement.

The Frontline investigation was set to debut Jan.

19 on PBS stations. A repeat of A Death in Tehran will air instead.