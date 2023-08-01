Frontier Partners With YouTube TV on ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ Discount
Subscribers can save $100 on out-of-market game package with a new Frontier promo
Frontier Communications has partnered with YouTube on a limited-time “NFL Sunday Ticket” promo that will give users access to every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game and over 100 live TV channels at a discounted rate.
Frontier internet customers who are subscribed to YouTube TV and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket can save $100 through Aug. 21. New subscribers to both Frontier and YouTube TV can save up to $500 their first year vs. cable plus, get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket through Aug. 21.
Earlier this year, Frontier partnered with YouTube TV to offer integrated billing for internet and YouTube’s live TV vMVPD.
Freelancer Scott Lehane has been covering the film and TV industry for almost 30 years from his base in southern Ontario, near Toronto. Along with several Future plc-owned publications, he has written extensively for Below the Line, CinemaEditor, Animation World, Film & Video and DTV Business in the U.S., as well as The IBC Daily, Showreel and British Cinematographer in the U.K. and Encore and Broadcast Engineering News in Australia, to name few. He currently edits Future’s Next TV, B+C and Multichannel News daily SmartBriefs. He spends his free time in the metaverse, waiting for everyone else to show up.