Frontier Partners With YouTube TV on ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ Discount

Frontier Communications has partnered with YouTube on a limited-time “NFL Sunday Ticket” promo that will give users access to every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game and over 100 live TV channels at a discounted rate.

Frontier internet customers who are subscribed to YouTube TV and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket can save $100 through Aug. 21. New subscribers to both Frontier and YouTube TV can save up to $500 their first year vs. cable plus, get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket through Aug. 21.

Earlier this year, Frontier partnered with YouTube TV to offer integrated billing for internet and YouTube’s live TV vMVPD.