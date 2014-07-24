Frontier to Launch Ovation’s VOD, HD Services

Frontier Communications will add arts network Ovation’s High–Definition and Video-on-Demand services in several of its systems beginning Aug. 1, said network officials.

Ovation’s HD and VOD services will be available to Frontier systems in Portland, Ore.; Seattle, Wash. and Ft. Wayne, Ind., beginning Aug/ 1. Frontier has carried Ovation’s standard definition channel since 2007, according to the network.

“Now, Frontier subscribers not only have access to Ovation HD, but also have a selection of exclusive and sneak-peek programming through our on-demand offering,” said Pam Bertino, senior VP of content distribution for Ovation. “We want to thank Frontier for their continued support of the arts and Ovation.”

