Frontier Announces CEO Transition

Frontier Communications said long time CEO and telecom veteran Maggie Wilderotter will step down as CEO next month, becoming executive chairman of the mid-sized telecom service provider, making way for president and chief operating officer Kevin McCarthy to step into the CEO role.

Wilderotter, who was named Frontier CEO in 2004, will work closely with McCarthy to ensure a seamless transition, which is scheduled to take place on April 5.

The move comes days after Frontier landed one of its biggest deals, acquiring Verizon's wireline voice, broadband and video operations in California, Florida and Texas for $10.54 billion.

