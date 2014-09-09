Fritz Named Executive VP of One Media

Jerald Fritz, long-time senior VP for legal and strategic affairs for Allbritton Communications, has been named executive VP for strategic and legal affairs for One Media LLC.

One Media is a coventure between Coherent Logix and Sinclair, which recently closed on its purchase of Allbritton's stations and cable news net.

One Media was established to build a next-generation broadcast platform that would allow TV stations to be competitive in the mobile broadband video world.

Sinclair has been a leading voice for a new broadcast standard and holding on to broadcast spectrum as the FCC encourages stations to take a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to give up spectrum for auction.

Fritz will play a "key role" in shaping that next-generation platform, said the company.

“By developing a broadband broadcast platform that equally supports fixed and mobile services, ONE Media is redefining and developing an advanced and flexible future for broadcasting," said Fritz of the new post. "Rather than deconstructing the broadcast business, One Media is on the forefront of dramatic expansion."

Fritz joined Allbritton in 1987 after serving as chief of staff to FCC chairman Mark Fowler. He is immediate past governor of the ABC Affiliates Association and chaired its government relations committee.