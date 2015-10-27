Frightpix Launches Horror Series Curated by Lloyd Kaufman

Frightpix, a free ad-supported streaming service for horror films, announced Tuesday it is launching a selection of films curated by Lloyd Kaufman, filmmaker and president of Troma Entertainment.

The selection, Lloyd Kaufman Presents, is 20 of Kaufman’s favorite movies available for free streaming on Frightpix, including five Troma films.

Kaufman has directed a handful of cult horror films, including The Toxic Avenger, Class of Nuke ‘Em High and Return to Nuke ‘Em High Vol. 1 & 2.

Each movie will be prefaced with an introduction by Kaufman and “Toxie,” a character from his films.

"Frightpix has a lot of quality, unconventional horror films," said Kaufman. "This selection of titles ranges from very serious, controversial films such as The Woman to obscure titles like Snow Shark to campy classics including Troma's Class of Nuke 'Em High. I am thrilled about how the genre shaped out."