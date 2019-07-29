‘Friends’ Pop-Up Starts in September in New York

Celebrating the debut of Friends 25 years ago, Warner Bros. Television Group is opening up a Friends pop-up exhibit in New York Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2 for what is called “The One with the Pop-Up.”

The show premiered on NBC Sept. 22, 1994. The pop-up comes from Superfly, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Television Group. It closes Oct. 6.

“The nostalgia-packed space offers fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes that have defined 25 years of everyone’s favorite Friends,” said Warner Bros. “Stick a turkey on your head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner after playing some Foosball, or help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. Learn Monica’s top tidying tips with Method Home Products and surround yourself with Phoebe’s favorite things before heading to the re-created Central Perk for a pic on the legendary orange couch. Could this BE any more exciting?”

The pop-up pops up at 76 Mercer Street in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, with a retail store at 503 Broadway. Tickets are $29.50.

Viewers can watch Friends on Netflix. The comedy shifts to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in the spring of 2020.

“It’s been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages,” said Peter van Roden, senior VP, global themed entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “As we celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments.”

David Crane and Marta Kauffman created Friends. The cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Opening day of the event “is dedicated exclusively to AT&T customers who have a chance to get complimentary tickets through the AT&T THANKS appreciation program,” said Warner Bros.