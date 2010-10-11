Friends WithBenefits

When MTV wanted to get closer to its social media-savvy viewers,

it not only got its fans to help them hire a “Twitter Jockey,”

it brought American Express in as sponsor of the project

as part of an ad package valued at $3 million to $5 million.

Networks all over the hipness scale are

turning to social media to communicate with

viewers and build larger, more engaged audiences

for their shows. While doing so, they

are getting the added benefit of accumulating

enough followers to attract the interest of their

advertising clients.

How much are millions of Facebook friends

and Twitter followers worth?

Network ad sales executives

say they are only starting

to consider the question of

how soon social cents will

add up to digital dollars.

MTV General Manager

Stephen Friedman says the

network is cashing in on

social media in a number

of ways.

First, it leads to higher

ratings on MTV and increased

traffic on MTV.com, which get monetized.

But MTV is also cashing in

on the buzz shows such

as Jersey Shore generate as

fans pass along videos to

friends. “It used to be the

buzz would happen on fan sites,” Friedman says. “We’re now trying to

ensure that MTV.com is giving the tools so

that everywhere our video goes, we have

an opportunity to monetize this great conversation

around our content.”

And then there are the advertisers looking

to add social media components to

their TV-based ad campaigns.

“The audiences are too big not to figure

out ways to monetize,” says Bill Bradford,

senior VP of Digital Media at Fox. “Because

these communities are very powerful and influential, our advertising partners are looking

for ways to partner with us to get their messages

out.”

Fox has done campaigns with GM, Dove,

Gatorade and Ford that use social media to

urge fans to check out content from the show

sponsors. The social media aspect is baked

into the cost of an integrated ad buy. It’s making

the pie seem that much richer. “[Social

media] is not only a great marketing tool,”

Bradford says. “It’s a revenue tool as well.”

You Gotta Have Friends

Scripps Networks has also been monetizing

its social media communities. It incorporated

GM’s Buick into its Facebook activity for Next

Food Network Star, and talked on Facebook

about the GMC Terrain, one of the prizes

on HGTV’s Dream Home sweepstakes. GM

is already one of Scripps’ biggest advertisers,

spending more than $40 million and partnering

on many of its highest-profile initiatives,

including Dream Home and Green Home.

“

We’re beginning to see sponsorship opportunities

that we can create,” says Jeffery

Kissinger, VP, digital marketing & audience

development at Scripps Networks. While it’s

tough to put a dollar value on it, clearly social

media activity is creating value.

Network executives say they’re not directly

charging clients for adding some social

media activity to a seven- or eight-figure

sponsorship package. In

some cases, they are asking

that client to increase their

spending on commercials

and Web ads to make it

worth their while. In other

cases, social media content

is tossed into the pot as

“value added,” much as ads

on Websites were when digital

marketing was young.

But once this round of

early social media efforts is

done and analyzed, the networks

will have real results

to sell, says one network’s

digital ad sales executive.

Then, networks will be able

to start to talk about charging

for status updates and

Tweets. “We’re nearing an inflection point,” the sales exec says.

Even before the notion of selling Facebook

posts to sponsors was a gleam in the networks’

eyes, television execs were embracing social

media as an electronic version of the water

cooler, the place people go to discuss what they

watched last night.

But with this new water cooler, TV executives

can listen in to what people are saying,

respond if they wish, and even allow viewers

to influence characters and story lines. A Facebook

campaign, for instance, helped make Betty

White a host on Saturday Night Live last season.

(A new SNL campaign has been mounted

on behalf of Castle star Nathan Fillion.)

Needless to say, viewers like being listened

to. “There’s a great post that we saw on Facebook

that said, ‘Even if it’s just some fat geek

in the corner of the ABC building in a dark

office, we love that someone is there communicating

with us,’” says Marla Provencio,

executive VP, marketing, ABC Entertainment

Group.

In fact it’s not a fat geek. Mostly it’s Amanda

Grant, director of digital marketing at ABC,

who, along with an aide, communicates on a

daily basis with almost 26 million fans.

“She is the voice of ABC as far as we’re concerned

on Facebook,” Provencio says. “We

want her to respond in a real and honest way,

in a way that represents our brand.”

Every Little Tweet Helps

While it’s often said that TV is the best way

to sell TV, social media has become a critical

part of marketing shows.

“We work with the production staff to make

talent available, for engaging on Twitter and also

to fill us with non-linear content that we can

continue to feed out to the fan communities, because

that’s what keeps them engaged beyond

the broadcast airings every week,” Bradford says.

Social media played a key role in the success

of Glee, Bradford notes. The show was

previewed in May 2009, but Fox and the

show’s fans were able to keep interest alive

over the summer with “The Biggest Gleek

Contest” on Twitter, Facebook and MySpace.

In addition to the efforts by the networks,

showrunners and talent are also taking to

Twitter and Facebook to support their series

by interacting with viewers.

Conan O’Brien, whose new late-night show

on TBS launches in November, has accumulated

a whopping 1.7 million followers on Twitter

since leaving NBC. “Digital and social will be a

big part of the [marketing] plan” for the Conan

show, says Trish Melton, senior VP of entertainment

marketing for TBS, TNT and Turner

Classic Movies. “It’s key to who his audience is.

This is a social media-immersed audience, and

it will be a big part of our campaign.”

MTV’s Friedman credits comments on Twitter and Facebook with generating viewership

spikes during MTV’s Video Music Awards. Social

media also helped make If You Really Knew Me

into MTV’s highest-rated new show this year

and was a factor in renewing The Buried Life,

which is using Twitter to find young people to

feature in the towns it visits this season.

Friedman expects MTV’s social media bonds

to strengthen now that Gabi Gregg has started

her $100,000-a-year job as the network’s fi rst

Twitter Jockey.

“It is a great example of getting closer to the

audience in terms of hearing from them, but

also giving them an advocate inside the building,”

Friedman says.

Despite the activity, no one seems to be able

to measure exactly how social media buzz

translates into ratings.

“The reality is, no one has unlocked that silver

bullet,” says Turner’s Melton. “What we do

understand is that the value of the social media

currency we have is directly proportional to

the success of our shows’ overall health.”

Social media can accomplish other business

goals as well. Scripps Networks gives its social

media assets credit for helping to launch its

new Cooking Channel and, perhaps more importantly,

helping to get Food Network back

on the air after it was dropped by Cablevision

Systems in a dispute over carriage fees.

Social media “was an avenue for people to

come in and talk about what was going on,”

says Scripps’ Kissinger. “In the end, people who

really cared about the brand and missed it were

able to kind of galvanize their sentiment and

put it out there. I think it was very helpful.”

