‘Friday Night Tykes’ Back on Esquire Jan. 17

Season four of Friday Night Tykes premieres on Esquire Network Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. The new season returns to Texas with 10 hour-long episodes.

Esquire will also cue up season two of spinoff Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country, set in Western Pennsylvania, Jan. 31. Both series take a close look at the culture of youth football, for better or worse, in America.

Both series are produced by 441 Productions, Texas Crew Productions and Electro-Fish Films. For 441 Productions, Matt Maranz, Gabe Honig, Andrew Morreale and Jake Laufer are executive producers. For Texas Crew Productions, Terry Stewart and David Karabinas are executive producers. For Electro-Fish, Cile Spelce and Chris Elley are the E.P’s.

Todd Stevens is an executive producer on Steel Country.

Esquire Network is a unit of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment