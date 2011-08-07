‘Friday Night Lights,' ‘Game of Thrones' Among 2011 TCAAward Winners

The Television Critics Association announced its annual TCA

Awards winners during a ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton in

Beverly Hills, Calif.

Friday Night Lights,

which wrapped its final season on DirecTV and NBC this year, was named Program

of the Year while HBO's fantasy epic Game

of Thrones won Outstanding New Program.

ABC's Modern Family

won its second consecutive TCA Award, taking home the prize for Outstanding

Achievement in Comedy. Series star Ty Burrell shared the honor for Individual

Achievement in Comedy with Parks and

Recreation's Nick Offerman, who also hosted Saturday's event.

Mad Men received

Outstanding Achievement in Drama, the AMC drama's third award in that category.

Series lead Jon Hamm earned the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for

his role as ad man Don Draper.

CBS's Amazing Race

earned the first TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming.

The top honor for Outstanding Achievement in News & Information went to the

National Geographic Channel documentary Restrepo.

PBS took home two awards, on for PBS Masterpiece's Sherlock in the Outstanding Achievement

in Movies, Miniseries and Specials category and Sesame Street for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming.

The TCA honored The

Dick Van Dyke Show with a Heritage Award for the former CBS program's

cultural and social impact. Show creator Carl Reiner accepted the award with

series stars Rose Marie and Larry Mathews.

Oprah Winfrey was presented with a Career Achievement Award

for her 25 seasons of The Oprah Winfrey

Show.

The TCA Awards are selected by a group of more than 200

television critics and journalists in conjunction with the organization's

summer press tour.