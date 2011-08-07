‘Friday Night Lights,' ‘Game of Thrones' Among 2011 TCAAward Winners
The Television Critics Association announced its annual TCA
Awards winners during a ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton in
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Friday Night Lights,
which wrapped its final season on DirecTV and NBC this year, was named Program
of the Year while HBO's fantasy epic Game
of Thrones won Outstanding New Program.
ABC's Modern Family
won its second consecutive TCA Award, taking home the prize for Outstanding
Achievement in Comedy. Series star Ty Burrell shared the honor for Individual
Achievement in Comedy with Parks and
Recreation's Nick Offerman, who also hosted Saturday's event.
Mad Men received
Outstanding Achievement in Drama, the AMC drama's third award in that category.
Series lead Jon Hamm earned the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for
his role as ad man Don Draper.
CBS's Amazing Race
earned the first TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming.
The top honor for Outstanding Achievement in News & Information went to the
National Geographic Channel documentary Restrepo.
PBS took home two awards, on for PBS Masterpiece's Sherlock in the Outstanding Achievement
in Movies, Miniseries and Specials category and Sesame Street for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming.
The TCA honored The
Dick Van Dyke Show with a Heritage Award for the former CBS program's
cultural and social impact. Show creator Carl Reiner accepted the award with
series stars Rose Marie and Larry Mathews.
Oprah Winfrey was presented with a Career Achievement Award
for her 25 seasons of The Oprah Winfrey
Show.
The TCA Awards are selected by a group of more than 200
television critics and journalists in conjunction with the organization's
summer press tour.
