‘Friday Night With Jonathan Ross' Added to BBC America

BBC America is adding the British Broadcasting Corporation talk show, Friday Night With Jonathan Ross to its lineup.

The show, which has been a BBC One staple since 2001, will begin airing on the U.S. channel beginning Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m. That will be episode 18 of this season's BBC run, featuring Dustin Hoffman and Hugh Laurie, among others.

Friday Night will also extend its BBC reach to BBC Canada, UKTV New Zealand and BBC feeds to Latin America, Scandinavia and Africa.