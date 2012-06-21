FremantleMedia Taps Trish Kinane to Oversee 'Idol,' 'XFactor,' 'AGT'
Trish Kinane has been named president of entertainment programming
at FremantleMedia North America where she will oversee production of American
Idol, The X Factor and America's Got Talent, the comapny said Thursday.
Cecile Frot-Coutaz, who previously oversaw production of the three reality
series as CEO of FMNA is succeeding Tony Cohen as CEO of parent companyFremantleMedia effective July 1.
Kinane, who is currently president of worldwide entertainment at FremantleMedia, will be responsible for all strategic
day-to-day operational and creative aspects of Idol, X Factor and AGT, where
she will work closely with Fox and NBC and FMNA's production partners Syco and
19.
"Trish's experience,
combined with her remarkable natural creative instincts and inherent management
and production know how make her the perfect choice to ensure the continued success
of these market leading shows," Frot-Coutaz said in a
statement.
Kinane assumes her new role Aug. 1 and will be based in Los
Angeles, initially reporting to Frot-Coutaz.
