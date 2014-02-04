FremantleMedia Names Hancock to Unscripted Development Post

Sean Hancock has been named VP of alternative programming for FremantleMedia North America, the studio announced Tuesday. Effective April 28, the hire gives Hancock responsibility for developing reality competitions, game shows, and other unscripted entertainment. He will report to Toby Gorman, executive VP of alternative programming.

Hancock was most recently an executive and producer for BBC Entertainment, where his title was commissioning editor. Prior to joining the BBC, he was a freelance producer and writer.