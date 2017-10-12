FremantleMedia N.A. Sells Two Game Shows to Universal Kids

FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) is selling a pair of game shows to Universal Kids. The shows are The Noise, a high-tech game that challenges kids to be quiet; and Beat the Clock, a kids’ version of the well-known game show format.



FMNA’s game shows include Family Feud, The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. The shows for Universal Kids represent FMNA’s first attempt at creating game shows for kids.



“There’s no form of entertainment that has more widespread appeal than game shows,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, FremantleMedia North America. “Universal Kids provided us with the perfect platform to produce game shows that will appeal to children of all ages, as well as their parents. The gameplay in both of these shows is fun, interactive and will have families laughing for hours as they play along and attempt similar challenges at home.”



Universal Kids is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. Formerly Sprout, the channel launched in September.



“We’re thrilled to introduce The Noise and Beat the Clock to kids and their families,” said Amy Friedman, senior VP, programming & development at Universal Kids. “Game shows are a great way to bring families together in a fun, playful way, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the experts at FremantleMedia to bring these shows to life. Families will be on the edge of their seats as they join in on the interactive fun. We also think parents might appreciate The Noise, our attempt to make being quiet really, really fun!”



The Noise, premiering on Universal Kids Monday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. Central with back-to-back episodes, is based on a format stemming from FremantleMedia Asia’s partnership with Fuji TV in Japan. Hosted by Faruq Tauheed (BattleBots), kids will be challenged to complete various tasks without making a sound, with the “Noise-O-Meter” constantly listening. The less noise they make, the more points they earn.



FMNA’s Mullin and Joni Day are executive producers and Michael Dietz is the showrunner.



A Noise-O-Meter app on iTune and Google Play allows families to keep the silent challenge going after the show ends.



Beat the Clock premiered in the 1950s and saw contestants aim to complete tasks before their time runs out. FMNA’s version premieres on Universal Kids in the first quarter of 2018 and sees kids team up with their parents, grandparents and other adult relatives in a race against time. Only one team will make it to the end, where they will compete against “The Big Clock” for the grand prize.



Mullin and Day are executive producers, along with showrunner Noah Bonnett. Beat the Clock is hosted by Paul Costabile (NBC’s New York Live, iHeartRadio).



***



LEARN MORE: NYC TV Week is coming up, starting with the 27th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame on Monday, Oct. 16. For more about #NYCTVWK, click here.