FremantleMedia Launching The Price Is Right Web Site

FremantleMedia Enterprises is partnering with DAVE Networks, a social-networking-portal developer, in launching a new Web site for The Price Is Right.

The new site will feature a selection of Web games based on games played by contestants on the show. It will also include behind-the-scenes video, a video blog from host Drew Carey, Bob Barker’s classic moments and profiles and interviews with The Price Is Right models. FremantleMedia and DAVE Networks are also creating a social-networking feature for the site, allowing die-hard Price fans to create personal profiles, blog about the show and communicate with other fans through message boards and a private message system.

“With new host Drew Carey, The Price Is Right enters a whole new era complete with an immersive online digital experience and community to complement the show and serve the fans,” FremantleMedia director of interactive Jason Turner said in a statement. “Through our partnership with DAVE Networks, we can now deliver a Web 2.0 community, functionality and user interactivity like never before.”

The new site will be different than the microsite available on CBS.com, although some of the features, such as the ability to reserve tickets to the show, will be available on both sites.

Drew Carey kicked off his tenure as host of the long-lasting game show Oct, 15, resulting in a modest bump in ratings, about 10%, over last year in the same time period.