Fremantle Media N.A. Adds Three Execs to Scripted Team

FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) has added three executives to its scripted division. Reid Shane comes on board as executive VP of production, Jennifer Sherwood joins as senior VP of scripted development, and Oliver Jones comes to FMNA as director of scripted development.



“I couldn’t be more pleased to be expanding our team with these three industry veterans,” said Dante Di Loreto, president of scripted entertainment, FremantleMedia North America. “At FMNA we have a clear and defined vision. Building on the success of American Gods and our global series The Young Pope, Hard Sun, as well as the upcoming Picnic at Hanging Rock and My Brilliant Friend, we strive to align ourselves with the very best creative talent. Reid, Jennifer and Oliver are trusted collaborators and the perfect additions to this award-winning team.”



Shane will oversee all aspects of scripted production for FMNA, including sourcing, hiring and managing production personnel. He will report to Susan Gross, FMNA executive VP of scripted business operations and production. Shane comes from Media Rights Capital (MRC), where he was senior VP of television production, overseeing series such as Ozark and Counterpart. Prior to MRC, Shane was executive VP of production at Paramount Network TV.



Sherwood will be responsible for sourcing, developing and pitching original scripted television programming. She will also source international programming. Sherwood was with Silk Road Productions, where she was a partner/producer. She also developed and supervised HBO hits such as Game Change and Temple Grandin.



Jones joins from The Weinstein Company, where he was manager of development, and worked on series such as Guantanamo, The Romanoffs, Waco, Six and Yellowstone. Prior to The Weinstein Company, Jones worked at Imagine Television.