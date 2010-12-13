Fremantle Launches Buick-Branded Web Series
FremantleMedia Monday
announced the launch of a new branded entertainment Web series called re:discover - The Soul of Your Favorite
Cities, created for Buick and distributed by MSN.
The travel series will
provide an "insider's guide" to a dozen U.S. cities. Episodes are already
available for Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and New York, with eight more cities
- Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charleston, Minneapolis, Memphis, Napa and Seattle -
to be rolled out over the next six months.
In addition to video
content, the re:discover site offers
interactive maps, top 10 lists of attractions in each city and interviews with
cast members.
"We are thrilled to work
with MSN and Buick on this compelling insider's travel experience," said Olivier
Delfosse, director of Interactive for FremantleMedia Enterprises. "re:discover
is the culmination of three top companies, each with their own unique skill
set, coming together to showcase the attributes of a great product, the Buick
Regal, in the online entertainment space. We look forward to using
FremantleMedia's expertise in production and storytelling to help more
companies bring their brand to life online."
