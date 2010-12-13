Fremantle Launches Buick-Branded Web Series

FremantleMedia Monday

announced the launch of a new branded entertainment Web series called re:discover - The Soul of Your Favorite

Cities, created for Buick and distributed by MSN.

The travel series will

provide an "insider's guide" to a dozen U.S. cities. Episodes are already

available for Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and New York, with eight more cities

- Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charleston, Minneapolis, Memphis, Napa and Seattle -

to be rolled out over the next six months.

In addition to video

content, the re:discover site offers

interactive maps, top 10 lists of attractions in each city and interviews with

cast members.

"We are thrilled to work

with MSN and Buick on this compelling insider's travel experience," said Olivier

Delfosse, director of Interactive for FremantleMedia Enterprises. "re:discover

is the culmination of three top companies, each with their own unique skill

set, coming together to showcase the attributes of a great product, the Buick

Regal, in the online entertainment space. We look forward to using

FremantleMedia's expertise in production and storytelling to help more

companies bring their brand to life online."