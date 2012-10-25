Fremantle Inks Development Deal With MSLO
FremantleMedia Enterprises and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
have entered into a first-look deal to co-develop television and digital video
programming with lifestyle personalities.
The companies are looking to develop a pipeline of talent
across food, fashion, home, gardening and other lifestyle categories to be
produced under the Martha Stewart banner. FME and MSLO plan to name a
development executive to head the partnership.
"FME is a key player in the global content and brand
space and we're delighted to be working with them to find the next big
lifestyle superstars," said Lisa Gersh, president and CEO of MSLO.
Under the new agreement, FME will continue as MSLO's
exclusive international TV distributor for series like The Martha Stewart
Show and Martha Stewart's Cooking School.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.