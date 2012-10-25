Fremantle Inks Development Deal With MSLO

FremantleMedia Enterprises and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

have entered into a first-look deal to co-develop television and digital video

programming with lifestyle personalities.

The companies are looking to develop a pipeline of talent

across food, fashion, home, gardening and other lifestyle categories to be

produced under the Martha Stewart banner. FME and MSLO plan to name a

development executive to head the partnership.

"FME is a key player in the global content and brand

space and we're delighted to be working with them to find the next big

lifestyle superstars," said Lisa Gersh, president and CEO of MSLO.

Under the new agreement, FME will continue as MSLO's

exclusive international TV distributor for series like The Martha Stewart

Show and Martha Stewart's Cooking School.